Walter Smittle III Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALTER SMITTLE III, 79, of Ripley, WV passed away on August 25, 2022 at CAMC Memorial surrounded by his family.Memorial service to celebrate Walt's life will be held with visitation starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 with the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home.The family would like to extend an invitation for fellowship and refreshments at his beloved Church of Christ in Ripley immediately following the memorial service.Full obituary may be read by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Walter Smittle Iii Architecture Christianity Memorial Camc Funeral Home Wv Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Nathalie Anne Langsdorf Blank Kenneth Bowman Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Bonnie Jo Kersey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 31, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy