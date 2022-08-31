Thank you for Reading.

Walter Smittle III
WALTER SMITTLE III, 79, of Ripley, WV passed away on August 25, 2022 at CAMC Memorial surrounded by his family.

Memorial service to celebrate Walt's life will be held with visitation starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 with the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home.

