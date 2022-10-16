WALTER STRICKER, 82, of South Charleston passed away on October 13, 2022 at CAMC Memorial, after a short illness.
He retired as a Captain with the Charleston Fire Department and was a member of Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317. Walter was past President of the WV Professional Firefighters Association, a former Assistant State Fire Marshall and former State Fire Commissioner. He was a 1958 graduate of Charleston High School.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Beverly; parents, Mark and Thelma Stricker; step-father, Earl Stricker; brother, Jim Stricker; step-brothers Leo, and Denver; step-sisters, Ruth and Edith; and grandson, Jeremy Spurlock.
He is survived by his son, Larry (Karen) Stricker of South Charleston; daughter, Kelly Spurlock of Ironton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Lauren (Grant) Oxley of Huntington, Camryn Stricker of South Charleston and Dylan Spurlock of Ironton, Ohio; numerous cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He also leaves behind special neighbors, Buddy and Kristie Wingfield, who always kept him well fed on Sunday evenings.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral home, Dunbar.