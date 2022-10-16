Thank you for Reading.

Walter Stricker
WALTER STRICKER, 82, of South Charleston passed away on October 13, 2022 at CAMC Memorial, after a short illness.

He retired as a Captain with the Charleston Fire Department and was a member of Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317. Walter was past President of the WV Professional Firefighters Association, a former Assistant State Fire Marshall and former State Fire Commissioner. He was a 1958 graduate of Charleston High School.

