Walter Summers

WALTER LEWIS SUMMERS, SR., 88, of Huntington, WV died Sunday September 6, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon Friday September 11, 2020 at Chapman's Mortuary Huntington with Mr. Jerry Lake officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
Walter was born November 25, 1931 in Frame, WV a son of the late Lewis Waitman and Stella Bonham Summers.
Walter was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a retired Principal with the Cabell County B.O.E. and a Real estate agent.
He was also preceded in death by his wife Anna Summers and one son, Walter L. "Wally" Summers, Jr.
Survivors include one son, Mike Summers and one sister, Dorothy Summers both of Huntington. He also leaves behind his cat he loved dearly, "Tiger", his loving and caring neighbors on one side, John and Sue Brunty and on the other side, Jack and Myrna Arrowood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Little Victories Animal Rescue or Hospice of Huntington.
Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites.
If attending please wear facial coving and honor social distancing.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday September 10, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www. chapmans-mortuary.com.