WALTER VINCENT FILIPEK, 97, died at his home on Sams Fork, with faithful family around him, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Walt was born to Anton and Aniela 'Nellie" Byk Filipek, in Raleigh, W. Va. on June 16, 1925. He graduated early 1943 from Woodrow Wilson H. S. to voluntarily enlist in the U.S. Marines. He was assigned to the Sixth Marine Division, sent to Okinawa and fought valorously on Sugar Loaf Hill. Due to being wounded twice he received two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star for heroic action. After returning to West Virginia he married Loyce J. Meador and was married until her death in 1989. He retired as Construction Superintendent for Union Carbide to care for his wife.
Walter and Loyce had five children. Mark A. (Glenna Jean) Filipek of Milton, W. David (Beverly Eads) Filipek of Cross Lanes, Mary Catherine "Cathie" (Tom) Merriman of Lexington, S. Carolina, Linda K. (Tom) Lightfoot of Chesapeake, Va., and John Eric Filipek (deceased May 1961- July 2013). Four grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and two gr. great grandchildren. Siblings that proceeded him are Mary F. Peelish, Stella F. Novak, Joseph John Filipek, Lily F. Janice, Blanch F. Champer, Stephenie F. Steele, Edward Joseph Filipek, Frances 'Jenny' F. Humphrey, Theodore 'Ted' Casimer Filipek. Siblings still living are Rosie Boso and Andrew 'Andy' Filipek. Friends to the end, Bobby and Ana Guthrie.
Walter's practical knowledge of all things from engineering and mechanical, to folk knowledge made him the go to guy for answers, sometimes long ones. Honorable son, husband, father, neighbor, sage and friend to so many, he will be greatly missed by all of us who loved and knew him.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 Tuesday evening January 31 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va. Graveside Military Service, Upper Mausoleum, Cunningham Memorial Cemetery. Luncheon after graveside at American Legion Hall, Pennsylvania Ave., St Albans.