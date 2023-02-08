WALTER "WALT" GUINN of Cross Lanes, WV passed away January 23, 2023, after a short illness at Hospice CAMC Memorial Hospital.
The youngest child of Eskay Launa Davis Guinn and Riley Meigs Guinn was born November 9, 1929, in Clarksburg, WV. Besides his parents he was pre-deceased by brother Douglas, sister-in-law Virginia, sister Nina Merritt and brother-in-law Cledith. Also, his ex-wife, Mother of his children, Eileen Marie Jacka Guinn.
Walt attended Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg and was on the football team. He worked in Clarksburg for Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company before coming to Charleston as a Central Office Engineer for the company in 1967. He retired in 1985 with 32 years of service.
He was an avid, accomplished hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed coaching all WVU sports from his comfortable chair. He could fix or build anything, and actually enjoyed cutting grass, and growing his vegetable gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Sharon Kay Guinn, children Kathleen (Bob), Debbie (John), Mark (Sandy) and Greg, one granddaughter Raeshelle Prater Crews (Andy), one sister June Deem, nephews Larry and David Deem, and Steve Merritt, and niece Joyce Elbon. He was a lifelong dog lover and will be missed by their miniature Schnauzers, Sofie and Hannah.
Walt will be cremated and a memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating.
Sharon would like to thank Hospice CAMC Memorial Hospital for the care and kindness they both received.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to honor Walt to either HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Walt's family and you may send condolences to his family at www.cookefuneralhome.com