Thank you for Reading.

Walter “Walt” Guinn
SYSTEM

WALTER "WALT" GUINN of Cross Lanes, WV passed away January 23, 2023, after a short illness at Hospice CAMC Memorial Hospital.

The youngest child of Eskay Launa Davis Guinn and Riley Meigs Guinn was born November 9, 1929, in Clarksburg, WV. Besides his parents he was pre-deceased by brother Douglas, sister-in-law Virginia, sister Nina Merritt and brother-in-law Cledith. Also, his ex-wife, Mother of his children, Eileen Marie Jacka Guinn.

Tags

Recommended for you