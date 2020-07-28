WANDA A. METZ, 91 of the Flatwoods community, Ravenswood, WV, passed away July 25, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Casto Funeral Home is serving the family.
