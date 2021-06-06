Thank you for Reading.

WANDA (BANKHEAD) GROVES 88, of Clarksburg, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away June 2, 2021. Service will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.

