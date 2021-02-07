Wanda Brick

WANDA MCKEE BRICK, 92, of Cross Lanes died February 3, 2021, after a long illness. She was born November 15, 1928, to the late Howard and Millie McKee in Barboursville, WV. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by three brothers James, Charles, and Howard McKee.
She is survived by five daughters: Karen Harmon (Charles) of Chester, VA; Pamela Brick of Charleston; Melody Skeen (David) of Harpers Ferry, WV; Robin Smith (Jeff) of Oviedo, FL; and Dawn Brick (Rodney Belcher) of Charleston; granddaughters Lisa Richards of Chester, VA; Madison Smith of San Diego, CA; Katelyn Belcher of Sod, WV; and Olivia Belcher of Alum Creek, WV; grandsons Jason Skeen (Anne Marie) of Ashburn, VA; and John Lutz (Cheryl) of Iowa City, IA; great grandsons Tyler Richards of Chester, VA; Benjamin and Paul Skeen of Ashburn, VA; and Gunner Belcher and Bowen Hoffman of Alum Creek; and great granddaughter Evelyn Lutz of Iowa City, IA.
Wanda grew up in Charleston and Cross Lanes and was a 1946 graduate of Nitro High School. She was active with a core group of classmates who planned class reunions until their numbers dwindled and she became ill. A homemaker while her girls were young, Wanda, a talented seamstress, later worked at The Piece Goods Shop and retired as a customer service representative for United Parcel Service.
Since 1942, she was a faithful member of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, serving in the choir, United Methodist Women, as church treasurer, and in many other groups and ministries associated with the life of the church. She was a cool grandmother whose car stereo was just as likely to be playing the Grateful Dead and Eric Clapton as Frank Sinatra, but always with a Willie Nelson disc close by. For years, her grandson's band practiced in her garage, rattling the pictures on her walls.
Her family expresses its deepest appreciation to the special caregivers who became dear friends to her and her daughters, and to her Hospice nurses who provided comfort in her final illness.
The family will hold a private service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cross Lanes United Methodist Church or HospiceCare.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
