WANDA ELAINE DAVIS, 66, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord after midnight on October 27, 2020 at Thomas Hospital in Charleston after a long illness.
Born December 17, 1953 in Kanawha County, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lethia Burdette Iman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Clifton "Buddy" Iman and sister, Barbara Shamblin.
Wanda worked at CAMC Memorial Hospital in the housekeeping division for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Greg Davis who has been by her side through every up and down, taking care of her every need until the end; sons, Chris (Aimee) Davis of Hernshaw, WV and Chad (Ellen) Davis of St. Albans; grandson, Jack of St. Albans; sister, Debbie Queen of Oak Hill, OH; grandchildren who were her world, Austin Jacob Davis of Charleston, Jayden Davis of Rock Branch, Makenna Davis of Little Birch and Bailey Davis of Hernshaw; nieces, Michelle (Tommy) Jones of St. Albans and Tammy Lanham of Charleston; nephew, Matt (Amy) Harris of St. Albans; great-nieces and nephews, Tommy Jones II, Johnny Jones, Dylan Jones, Kristen Jones, Matthew Harris II, Mason Harris and great-great-nephew, Tommy Jones III.
A very special thank you to Michelle Jones and Debbie Queen who have always been there taking her to and from every appointment and always kept up on her medical needs.
A Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, October 31 at Kiser Memorial Cemetery in Kentuck, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Kiser Memorial Fund, 2605 Charleston Road, Spencer, WV 25276.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
