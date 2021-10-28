WANDA JEAN BITTNER WHITE, age 94, of Charleston, formerly of Carl, WV, passed away on October 26, 2021, in Charleston, WV. She was born on January 2, 1927, in Quinwood, WV, to the late Kirkland and Maude Bittner.
Jean was married to Arnett White in 1945, and they shared over 52 years together before his passing in 1997. She is survived by children Donna (Grover) Crist of Charleston, and Harold 'Nick' (Linda) White of Palmetto, Florida; five grandchildren: Jason, Amanda, and Mark Crist, and Kevin and Matthew White; and five great-grandchildren.
Jean was a '45 graduate of Richwood High School. She retired from Bright of America in 1994. In retirement, she rarely missed a day of 'her stories', Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. She had a green thumb and a particular knack for nursing her grandchildren's ailing houseplants back from the brink. An excellent cook and baker, Jean understood that no meal is ever really complete without dessert. Her family (but not their waistlines) benefitted from this. She loved WVU football but would turn off the television in frustration if the Mountaineers didn't play well.
Jean was kind, independent, and quick-witted. We will deeply miss the matriarch of our family.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.