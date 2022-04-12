WANDA "JEAN" LOVE, 80, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home following a long illness. At Wanda's request, there will be no memorial service or funeral.
She was proceeded in death by her daughter Teresa Samples, parents Roy and Ivy Holston, and four siblings. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Love; son, Bob (Amanda) Love; previous son-in-law, Steve Samples; grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Kessell, Shannon (Matthew) Lore, Zachary Love, Steven "Buck" Samples, and Shelby Love; great grandchildren, Taylor, Lexi, Madilyn, Sawyer, Colton, Lincoln, Jaxon, and Evan.
Jean was born November 29, 1941, in Joes Creek, Comfort, West Virginia. She graduated early from Sherman High School then moved to Charleston where she was employed by The State of West Virginia. Some years later she managed several Gino's until she became the owner of Gino's in South Charleston. Eventually she sold Gino's and began working as an in-home health care provider both independently and for Edgewood Summit until she retired.
Jean was tenacious, head strong, and fearless; a true force to be reckoned with. She was an extraordinarily hard worker, always the last to go to bed and the first one to rise. She was funny but tuff, often persistent, and never afraid to voice her opinion.
She enjoyed working, shopping, cooking, and traveling with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was fiercely protective and extremely proud of her entire family, and they meant the world to her. She will be sadly and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.