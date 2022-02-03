WANDA JUNE MORGAN CHENOWETH, age 89 of Charleston, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday February 1, 2022.
She was born on June 23, 1932 in Charleston, daughter of the late, Wiley Nelson Morgan (of the McClung & Morgan Department Stores) and Minnie Dove Dorsey Morgan. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Asbury Webb Chenoweth, who were married May 21, 1955 in the First Baptist Church of South Charleston.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Radcliffe and Karen Chenoweth; four grandchildren, Eric Stroupe, Alexis Adamcewicz, Erin Melnik and Morgan Miller; and six great-grandchildren.
Wanda grew up in South Charleston with her loving parents and graduated college from Morris Harvey (Univ of Charleston) with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration, where she met Webb during their senior year. Upon marriage, they moved to Philadelphia for business and continued with the Company to Nashville, TN. While in Nashville, Wanda cared for the Home and Family, Artist (Hobby), Charity Organizer, Girl Scout Leader, participated in the Methodist Church and enjoyed family activities as boating and trips. Many years later, the family returned to WV to become co-owners of McClung & Morgan Department Stores and lived in St Albans. After leaving the retail business, Wanda pursued a Medical Assistant Certificate, though accepted a position with SBA under several Governors. She was a member of the South Charleston Womans Club, St Andrews United Methodist Church and participated in local activities. Following retirement, Webb and Wanda traveled to family and touring abroad. Wanda was a caring and loving wife, mother and friend.
A service to honor the life of Wanda will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday February 5, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Randy Ledsome officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 12:45 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the foundation: Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301 phone: 304-345-7121
