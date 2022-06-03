WANDA LEE BOSTIC, 83 of Evans, passed May 31, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston following a long illness.
Wanda was born September 20, 1938 in Sweetland, Lincoln County a daughter of the late Woodrow and Edith Linville Sowards. She was a homemaker, Greenhouse Operator and Farmer. She truly had a green thumb and loved raising a garden, canning and growing flowers.
She is survived by three daughters Angela Tate, Deborah and Chuck Wolfe, Mazie and Clayton Casto; Two Sons Jamie and Christina Bostic and Jimmy and Michelle Bostic; grandchildren Robbie Wolfe, Heather Gibson, Missy Fields, Amanda Patrick, Joshua Tate, Euhl Wolfe, Shay Wolfe, Matt Bostic, Luke Bostic, Sydney Abshire, Jimmy Lee Bostic, Gracie Bostic and 11 Great Grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; siblings, Ollie Bostic, Anna Gay Gue, O.J. Sowards, Linda Smith, Mena Stanley and Warren Moncastle.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Corbitt Bostic and siblings Bob Sowards, Junior Sowards, Frankie Sowards, Hershel Sowards and Herman Moncastle.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Andy Crihfield officiating. Burial will be in the Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Grapevine Road, Sissonville. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.