Wanda Lee Gibeaut

WANDA LEE BOGGESS GIBEAUT, 86 of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center after a long illness.
Wanda was born in Nitro on August 11, 1934 to Hollis and Clara Boggess. She was a graduate of Nitro High School and worked for Kanawha County Schools as a head cook until she retired spending most of her years working at Nitro Junior High where she fed thousands of children and many people in the Nitro Community with home cooked lunches. She was a member of Nitro Church of God and a member of the Eastern Star.
Wanda enjoyed spending her time with her husband of 60 years and her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and visited every state in the United States except Hawaii. One of her favorite trips was going to England with family where she also visited Paris and Scotland.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Gibeaut, son, Robert Gibeaut, daughters, Gail Gibeaut Ball and Mary Elizabeth Gibeaut, son-in-law, Loren Claypool, grandson, James Layne, brothers Lloyd (Margaret) Boggess, Charles Boggess, sister, Reva Boggess, and sister-in-law Kathy Boggess. Father and Mother-in-law Richard and Flora Gibeaut, brothers and sisters-in-law Macil (Richard) Morgan, Mary (Columbus) Spears, Jean (Bill) Lett, Charles (Betty) Gibeaut, Richard "Butch" Gibeaut and Jerry Warner.
Her memory and legacy shall forever be remembered by her surviving children, Cathy Keene (Bill), Hollis Claypool, and Amy Gibeaut; grandchildren, Jared Layne, Jason Ball (Chelsea), Sarah Cox, Ann Lockard (David), David Gibeaut (Kristin), Stefan Claypool (Cynthia), Kathleen DeNike (Richard), Justin Wright (Jaime), Dillon Wright (Megan); twelve great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Calla Gibeaut; brother Ray Boggess; sister-in-law Josie Warner and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate Wanda's life will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 2 p.m., at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House with Dr. James Wright, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org
Due to the current conditions with Covid-19 social distancing and mask requirements will be observed.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Meadowbrook Acres for their loving care of our Mother.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Wanda's family and you may send e-mail condolences to