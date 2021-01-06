WANDA LEE OXLEY, 91, formerly of South Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2021.
She was born on September 6, 1929 to Adam and Bessie Young in Charleston.
Her mother died when she was two years old and she was then adopted by James and Hattie Hensley.
Wanda married Leslie Ray (Bob) Oxley on June 10, 1954. Sadly, Bob passed away on June 24, 2019. She and Bob served Jesus together for over seventy years. They were members of the Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene until they moved to Columbus, OH in 1977. They then worshipped at Calvary Holiness Church where they were very active. Wanda taught children's Sunday School and was the church treasurer . After retirement, they moved back to South Charleston where they attended Trinity Christian Church in Davis Creek.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lionel, Bill and Charles Young; sisters, Jo Ann Assay, Imogene Tucker, Willa Roach and Dorcas Burdette.
Wanda is survived by her only son, Ronald L. Oxley of St. Albans; brother, James Young of Charleston; and sister, Genevieve Adams of Teays Valley.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Lyndal Black of Columbus, OH and Rev. Terry Walker, of Davis Creek officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.