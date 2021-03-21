WANDA LEE SKAFF, 86, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Zahia and Michael Skaff. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George and sister, Elizabeth.
Wanda is survived by her sisters, Pauline of Toledo Ohio (Ferris-deceased) and Rose, her brother Joe (Maree) and nine nieces and nephews, 23 great nieces and nephews. And 13 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was a proud graduate of Stonewall Jackson high school. Wanda loved to watch WVU football and basketball.
She was a lifelong member of St. George Christian Orthodox Cathedral where she was in the Liturgical Choir for 70 years. Wanda often shared her beautiful voice as a soloist and at weddings. She was very much devoted to her church working in the preparation of many church suppers and in baking communion bread. In addition, she was an active member for more than 60 years of the Shums il Bir charitable organization.
She worked in the offices of Dr. Thomas Linger senior and with the Charleston Gastroenterology Associates until her retirement.
She greatly enjoyed her travels to every corner of the globe to include Hawaii, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. She also loved visiting many places in the USA.
A service to Honor the Life of Wanda will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. George Cathedral with Father Olaf Scott and Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the church. Interment services will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. George Cathedral,190 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301.
The family wish to thank the staff at Stonerise Charleston and CMAC ER and ICU.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.