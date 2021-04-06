WANDA LEE SOUTHALL CUMMINGS, 74 of Ripley, passed away April 3, 2021 in Charleston Memorial Hospital following a long and courageous battle with Leukemia.
She was born September 18, 1946 in Jackson County, WV, daughter of the late Floyd Gay and Ann Robey Southall. She retired as a Cafeteria Manager with the Jackson County Board of Education spending most of her career at Ripley High School. Wanda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and supporting them in anything they were doing. She was a member of the Grace Gospel Baptist Church and loved helping as a Sunday School Teacher and Children's Church.
She is survived by her son John Franklin "Frankie" Cummings III and his wife Tiffany of Ripley; her daughter Teresa Cummings of Ripley; grandchildren Mercy Mae Wilson, John Franklin Cummings IV and Cassidy Laine Cummings; sisters, Mary (Eugene) Martin of Leroy, Betty Martin of Evans, Jo (Bill) Milhoan of Leroy and Linda (Bud) Stoffel of Sandyville; brothers Junior Southall of Leroy and Fred Southall of Leroy; sisters and brothers-in-law Brenda and Everett Stalnaker, Keith Cummings and Larry Dotson.
In addition to her parent's she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frank Cummings who she missed dearly since his death in 2013 and welcomed her into heaven; sisters-in-law Pat Dotson, Cindy Cummings, Sherry Southall and Sandra Martin.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jason Sparks officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
While in the funeral home, please wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing.
