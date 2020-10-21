WANDA LOU SPARKMAN, 79, of Gallagher died October 17, 2020. She was born at Davis Creek, WV, to the late Samuel Lee and Mary Marie Gullett Selbe. She was also preceded in death by a son; James Sparkman, daughter; Terry Sparkman, and brother Wayne Sparkman.
She is survived by her daughter; Christy Sparkman, sisters; Maxine Burton, Martha Keyser, Phyllis Kinder, Ruth Ann Reedy, brothers; Robert Selbe, Jerry Selbe, and Eddie Selbe. 5 Grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, October 23, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Christopher Keyser officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may call from 11 a.m., till time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com