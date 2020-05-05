Wanda Marie Hays

WANDA MARIE HAYS, 97, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 3, 2020.

She was born in Cabin Creek, to the late Harry and Johanna Hudson and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Guy W. Hays and brother, Darrell Dewayne Hays.

Wanda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana Marie Whitaker and Retta Hays; son, Burl (Tina) Hays; grandchildren, Lisa Novak and Stuart Hays; seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Price Cemetery, Falling Rock.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Rd. Elkview, WV 25071

