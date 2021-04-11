WANDA MARIE JARRELL, 93 years old of Charleston, WV passed peacefully on March 9, 2021 at Hospice after a bout with Covid-19.
She was the beloved daughter born July 21, 1927, to Mabel Gunno Tucker and Charles Earl Tucker Sr., also from Charleston.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kermel Jarrell along with his siblings, her parents and her siblings Evelyn Atkins, Charles Tucker Jr. , Maxine Ellis, and John Tucker and nephews Melvin Atkins and Gary Atkins.
She leaves behind nieces, nephews, extended family and friends to cherish their good memories of her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25311. A special thanks goes to Allison Daniels for her kind assistance, all at Hospice Hubbard House in Charleston and to Mike Hartwell of Casdorph-Curry Funeral Home of St. Albans WV, where you can send condolences to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
A private graveside service at the Gunno Family Cemetery will be held at a later date due to Covid -19 concerns.