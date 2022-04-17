Wanda McClung Apr 17, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WANDA McCLUNG, 94, of Charleston went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to join her husband.She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Jake" McClung; parents, Asa and Thornsworth Walker; and sister, Wilda Walker.Wanda attended church at Elkview Baptist Church. She loved to travel around the world with her best friend, Phyllis Hamrick.She is survived by her brother, Jack Walker.In honor of Wanda wishes, she will be cremated.A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Charles Bias officiating.Family and friend will be gathering at for visitation from 1:30 - 2 p.m., at the cemetery.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wanda Mcclung Phyllis Hamrick Christianity Memorial Service Condolence Joseph Mcclung Charles Bias Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight George Marion McCormick Victor E. Sigmon Janet Bird Searls Carol Martin Montgomery N. Dean Parkins Norma Jean Swisher Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Summer Dawn Thaxton Blank N. Dean Parkins Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS