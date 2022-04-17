Thank you for Reading.

Wanda McClung

WANDA McCLUNG, 94, of Charleston went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to join her husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Jake" McClung; parents, Asa and Thornsworth Walker; and sister, Wilda Walker.

Wanda attended church at Elkview Baptist Church. She loved to travel around the world with her best friend, Phyllis Hamrick.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Walker.

In honor of Wanda wishes, she will be cremated.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Charles Bias officiating.

Family and friend will be gathering at for visitation from 1:30 - 2 p.m., at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

Tags

Recommended for you