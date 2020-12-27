WANDA FAYE TOMBLIN MCCOY, 67, departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
