WANDA MONERIS, 75, of Jeffrey, WV passed away June 27, 2021.
She was born September 26, 1945, a daughter of the late Joe and Wilma Marchensky. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frank Moneris Sr.
She is survived by her son, Frank Moneris Jr. of Jeffrey; daughter, Cynthia Moneris of Jeffrey; brother, Tom Marchensky of Jeffrey; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Handley Funeral Home is assisting the Moneris family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.