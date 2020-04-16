WANDA MOZELLE DEAN, 90, born on June 28, 1929, in Kanawha City, W.Va., to the late Wesley and Cynthia Phalen Ferrell of Elkview, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home.
Wanda was a member of the Elk Valley Home Makers Club, and previously attended Elkview Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend, and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Autumn Lorraine Ferrell Comer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Morris C. Dean; sons, Rick Dean, Stephen Dean, and David Dean, along with grandchildren, Merissa Dean, and Callie Perez, and great - grandchild, Mia Elizabeth Perez.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Hospice Care of West Virginia at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
A private graveside service was held by the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.