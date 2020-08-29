WANDA ROGERS, 89, of South Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with her family by her side at Valley Center. Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 31, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Dorris Walls officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
