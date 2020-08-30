WANDA ROGERS, 89, of South Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with her family by her side at Valley Center.
Wanda was a graduate of St. Albans High School.
She was an exceptional wife and mother, who cared deeply for her family. She worked tirelessly to make sure everyone around her felt cared for and was comfortable in her presence. She loved gardening and canning. Once the children had grown, Vince and Wanda enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Vince, parents William and Myrtle Hudson, great-granddaughter Brooklyn Rogers, six brothers and two sisters.
Wanda is survived by sons Butch (Maureen) Rogers, Daniel A. (Carla) Rogers, Kenneth R. Rogers, Mark (Kay) Rogers and daughter Gail (Chad) Wright; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and one brother Calvin Hudson.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Valley Center in South Charleston for the care of Wanda during her last years.
Service will be 2:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Dorris Walls officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.