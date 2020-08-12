WANDA RUTH GROVES, 86, of Huntington formerly of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday August 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph B. Hodgson and Susie Elizabeth Cook Hodgson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Hodgson.
Ruth was a member of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin. She was a retired Dental Assistant with Dr. Jack Robertson in Clendenin for 25 years.
She is survived by: husband, Charles M. Groves; nephews and their wives, Joseph Hodgson (Veronica), Timothy Hodgson (Sally) and Mark Hodgson (Linda).
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday August 13, at Koontz Cemetery Clendenin with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.