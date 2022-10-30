Wanda Virginia Turner

WANDA VIRGINIA (JOHNSON) TURNER, 82 of Big Rapids, Michigan passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 16, 2022.
She was raised in Kanawha County, West Virginia and graduated from Charleston High School. She enjoyed being a majorette and singing in the chorus and attending all things theatre and dance. She and her husband James B. Turner were season ticket holders to the Grand Rapids Symphony. They enjoyed plays, operas and all things theatre related. You could find Wanda singing a line from a Broadway show almost anytime. Her favorite radio station in her car was the Broadway channel.
Wanda obtained an M.B.A. from Central Michigan University in 1976 and then she went on to earn her Ph.D. from Michigan State University.
Wanda became a part-time instructor at Ferris State University from 1973 to 1976. She then became a part-time instructor at Central Michigan University from January 1976 through August 1976, then she worked as an Assistant Professor until 1979.
After that, Wanda became the first female Department Head in the College of Business at Ferris State University where she received full professor status and taught the Capstone Course until her retirement in 2000 with emeritus status. She loved her job and students, and she gave 21 years of her life to this Institution.
After her retirement, Wanda enjoyed volunteering for many local volunteer organizations, including, but not limited to the following: American Cancer Society where she started the team for the FSU College of Business for The Relay for Life. She spent numerous hours on this annual event.
She was Vice-President of the Board for Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity, she volunteered for Mecosta County Commission on Aging medical transport program and substitute for Meals on Wheels delivery. Wanda also was a generous supporter of several local organizations and many national and/or international organizations, most but not all associated with the environment, wildlife, nature conservancies, national parks, rails-to-trails conservancies, and the like. Wanda was very proud of the fact that her yard and gardens were Certified Wildlife Habitat. She loved the hummingbirds and pollinators in her garden and had numerous bird feeders scattered throughout. She enjoyed watching all the wildlife in her backyard.
Wanda had a very crazy, fun sense of humor and she loved to laugh. She became great friends with a group of ladies that called themselves "The Rainbows". Each color of the rainbow was assigned to a certain woman. You could find these funny ladies in various restaurants throughout Michigan, dressed in crazy hats and costumes. They knew how to have fun!
Wanda was predeceased by the love of life, James B. Turner. She was also predeceased by her parents, Lawrence S. Johnson, Sr., and Wanda V. Johnson, Sr. of Belle, West Virginia and her brother, Lawrence S. Johnson, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved nieces and nephew: Kelli McNeely (Allen), Krista Manning (Bill), Samuel Johnson, and Kathryn Hampton.
She also loved writing to and receiving pictures and letters from her many great-nieces and great-nephews so she could keep up with their lives. Megan Leighty (Daniel), Patrick McNeely, Ashley Whitlinger (Josh), Aaron Budy, Allison Budy Barroso (Anais), Samantha Johnson, Katelyn Johnson (Chad), Alexis Gurley.
Even though, Wanda never got to meet all her 10 great-great nieces and great-great nephews she loved buying Christmas gifts for them, and she enjoyed getting photos from the families so she could watch them grow up from afar. These include: Isaac Budy, Malachi Johnson, Cameron Sherman, Beckett Whitlinger, Ryan Leighty, Rebecca Leighty, Quinn Whitlinger, Breyden Meadows, Willow Johnson, Charles Tyson and Cruz Barroso.
Wanda will be truly missed by her family and many friends and neighbors in her community. Karen Ottobre was a close, special friend, as well as all the ladies in the The Rainbows, and Curtis Erb.
There will be a Celebration of her Life Service on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following charities: Big Rapids Community Library, WISE of Big Rapids, Manna Pantry, James B. Turner Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship, Ferris State University, National Wildlife Federation, Sierra Club, Michigan Chapter.