Thank you for Reading.

Wanda Virginia Turner
SYSTEM

WANDA VIRGINIA (JOHNSON) TURNER, 82 of Big Rapids, Michigan passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 16, 2022.

She was raised in Kanawha County, West Virginia and graduated from Charleston High School. She enjoyed being a majorette and singing in the chorus and attending all things theatre and dance. She and her husband James B. Turner were season ticket holders to the Grand Rapids Symphony. They enjoyed plays, operas and all things theatre related. You could find Wanda singing a line from a Broadway show almost anytime. Her favorite radio station in her car was the Broadway channel.

Tags

Recommended for you