Wanda (Williams) Stover

Wanda Mae Williams Stover
WANDA MAE WILLIAMS STOVER, 87, of South Charleston, passed away on June 27, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was born in Helen, W.Va., to the late Robert and Olivia Smith Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Carl Stover.
Wanda graduated from St. Albans High School in 1952. Her favorite sports were swimming and basketball. She was an F.B.L.A. member from 1950 to 1952, National Honor Society member, F.L.A, G.A.A, Y teens, Stephen Fosters, and Art Club member as well. She enjoyed baseball games and movies with her gang in high school.
She and George married in 1955 and remained married until his passing in 1996. Wanda loved the ocean and traveling to new places with her brother, Buddy, and sister-in-law, Kathy Williams. She was a consistent and generous donator to St. Jude Children's Hospital and enjoyed volunteering in her club, The Stepping Stones, to raise money for Ohio Valley University. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Christ where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her talents included sewing, crafting and drawing.
Wanda is survived by her three daughters, Carla (Dale) Finley of Franklin, Tenn., Karen Adams of Nitro, and Kathy (Dennis) Farrell of Charleston; grandchildren, Meredith Hubbard of Franklin, Tenn., Katelyn Adams of Huntington, and Hunter Kennedy of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Maxwell Hubbard; brother, Buddy (Kathy) Williams of St. Albans.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. Wanda will be inurned beside her late husband in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
