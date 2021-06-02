WANDALL EMMITT ADKINS "EMMITT", 88, most recently of Frederick, MD, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral Service will be 2 pm, Friday, June 4th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service, where all are welcome, will immediately follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.