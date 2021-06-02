Thank you for Reading.

WANDALL EMMITT ADKINS "EMMITT", 88, most recently of Frederick, MD, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral Service will be 2 pm, Friday, June 4th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service, where all are welcome, will immediately follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

