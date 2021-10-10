WARD RAY PAULEY 58, of South Charleston, passed away September 30, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital suddenly after a short illness.
He was disabled from masonry work that he learned from his dad. He was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County.
He is survived by his life-long companion, Teresa Stewart; mother, Patsy Pauley Colley; son, Ward Lane Pauley; daughters, Kristen (Brandon) Atkinson, Taylor (Mike) Pauley all of South Charleston; son, Jason Deja Frazier of Fairmont; brothers, Rodney Pauley, Tony (Sandy) Pauley and Jesse Pauley; sister, Debra Allen Knuckles and sister-in-law Selina Pauley; grandchildren, Ella, Layla, Jason, Jman and Xander Frazier, Braylee and Kage Pauley, Emily and Jace Hinzman, who all meant the world to him. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved and would do anything for.
He was preceded in death by his father; Ward Lane Pauley; grandparents, Kelly and Mary Knuckles, Virginia Shultz Pauley; grandson, George Pauley and Aunt Peggy Knuckles Lockhart.
Ray will be missed by everyone and will always have a place in our hearts. He was a good one, who opened his house, offered his hand and always treated everyone with kindness. He would pick and cut up just to get a smile. He will definitely be remembered and missed.
We're respecting his wishes to only be remembered like he was. He requested no service and to cremated. The family will plan something at a later date to get together and honor him.