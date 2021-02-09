WARREN C. DOVE, 69, of Inverness, FL passed away on February 4, 2021 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, FL. He was born on December 26, 1951 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Warren C. Dove and Margaret Smith. He was a minister for many years, where he led a United Methodist Church in West Virginia and he was a very devout Christian. Warren made Citrus County his home after moving from West Virginia, in 2013. He bravely and honorably served our country as a member of the United States Coast Guard, and he was in service for 11 years. He was a loyal veteran and loved his country dearly.
He and his beloved wife, Mary F. Dove, enjoyed 40 beautiful years together and along with Mary, those left to cherish his memory are his children, Joshua Dove, Jonathan Racer, Jamie Dove, and Nicole Brink (Beau); his seven cherished grandchildren, Blake, Kaitlyn, Ciarrah, Brendon, Kaylee, Bryson, and Grayson; and his two adored great-grandchildren, Dakota and Paizlee.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 9, at 4 pm at the First Baptist Church of Inverness, FL with Reverend Dr. Byron Brown officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 3 pm until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to CCRTL, or, Citrus County Right To Life; more information can be found at: www.citruscountyrighttolife.com.