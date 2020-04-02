WARREN D. THOMAS JR., 94, of Charleston, formerly of Meadow Bridge, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. As per his request, there will be no service and the body will be cremated. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel Inc., Rainelle, W.Va.
Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.
Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.
Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.