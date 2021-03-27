Thank you for Reading.

WARREN DWIGHT DEAN, 74, of Summersville, WV passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.

