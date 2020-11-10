Warren Hawks

WARREN "GARY" HAWKS, 79 passed away on November 6, 2020, due to Lewy Body Dementia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mason and Zenith Allen Hawks. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 19 years, Carolyn, sons Wes Hawks and Virginia, of California, Mark Hawks and Erin of Tennessee, stepdaughter Kay Curnutte of Elkins, stepson Paul and Mindy White of Charleston, grandchildren Mason, Michael, Ethan and Lori Hawks of Tennessee, Alyzza Hawks of California, step grandchildren Katie White, MD, Kirsten and Hunter White of Charleston, Samuel Curnutte of Nashville and his sister, Toni Davis of Hurricane.
He graduated from South Charleston High School where he was voted "Most Talented". He worked for Coastal Tank Lines where he drove more than 1,000,000 miles. Gary retired from Western Branch Diesel in South Charleston. Gary was a member of Teays Valley Baptist Church.
Gary's passion was music. His parents planned to send him to The Juillard School of Music, but then Elvis and rock and roll came on the scene. As a teenager, he played piano for a local rock-n-roll group called "The Versatones". They appeared on the Dick Reid Record Hop and played at many clubs and schools in the area. They also toured with the late Dick Reid. He cut his first record with Turley Richards (Richard Turley) on Fraternity Records.
After accepting Jesus as his Lord and Saviour, he played the piano and sang with a local gospel group "The Voyager Quartet". He also played the piano at a local church in Hurricane. Gary shared CD's with many of his friends. At one time his collection of vinyl records exceeded 15,000.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, at 1 pm at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV 25320 with Pastor Rev. Dr. John Smith and Pastor Chad Estep officiating. The family will receive friends for a walk through visitation on Tuesday, November 10, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, WV from 11 am to 12 pm. Following the visitation, the funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 pm.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required at the funeral home visitation and at the graveside service at the cemetery. The family greatly appreciates your compliance with these State of WV guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice. You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.