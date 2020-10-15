WARREN R. ARMSTEAD Sr., 77, of Elkview WV met his beloved wife, Barbara, on the streets of heavenly gold on October 13, 2020.
Along with his wife, Warren was also preceded by his parents Ray Sr. and Ruth Patton Armstead, his brothers Ray Jr., and Frederick and sisters Mildred Lyons and Mary Etta Smith.
Warren is survived by his children, Patricia Dawn (Mike Canterbury), Warren Jr. "Randy" and Teresa Kay (Jeff Taylor); grandchildren, Joey Canterbury (Sabrina), Justin Taylor and Ashley (Brad Turrenne); and two great-grandchildren, Easton and Cora Canterbury.
Siblings which survive are brothers Calvin, Paul, and Charles; sisters Ollie Wray Price, Janice Spencer, Kay Groves Boggs, and Ruth Kincaid.
Warren was a proud Army veteran, having served during the Berlin Occupation, protecting President John F. Kennedy during his time in Berlin. While he did not share many of his military stories, he reminded us several times of seeing young Berliners dying to escape socialism. He was very patriotic, casting his last presidential vote several weeks before his passing. He was a proud member of VFW Post 8516 and supported the Wounded Warriors Project until Mom's passing in November.
Dad served many hats during his short stay here on earth; Sunday school teacher at Poca Fork Baptist Church, President of Frame Elementary PTA, President and founding member of the Channel 24 CB Club (Wounded Knee) and founding member of the Frame Volunteer Fire Department. His proudest accomplishments were his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Dad retired from Union Carbide in 1999 as a part of the T & I Division.
A service will be 12 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 with Pastor Dale Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will be at the Spencer-Armstead Cemetery on Sunset Dr., Elkview, WV.
Visitation will be from 11am to 12pm at the funeral home.
