WARREN R. COOLEY 76, of Malden, West Virginia and formerly of McKeesport and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania passed away May 29, 2022 following a long battle with cancer.
He was a Past High Priest of Zerubbabel-Duquesne Chapter 162, Royal Arch Mason and Past Commander of Pittsburgh Commandry No.1 Knights Templar and a member of Bethel Park Lodge 761 F & AM of Pittsburgh. Warren was a retired Juvenile Officer of the Borough Baldwin, (Pennsylvania Police Department), president of the Rand Community Watch and a veteran of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard who served during the Vietnam Era.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Warren Ross and Beatrice Anna Reese Cooley.
Surviving are his loving wife, Peggy Pritt-Cooley; his best friend and sidekick, real boss of the house his dog, Conner; sons, Charles and Michael Cooley(Lori); daughter, Megan Krosky (Edward) of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area; grandchildren, Ethan, Nora and Ronan Cooley; step children, Kimberly Smith (Donnie) of Belle West Virginia, Timi Phalen (Bobby) of Given, West Virginia and Ronald Pritt (Mary) of Charleston, West Virginia; step grandchildren, Athena Moss (Russ) of West Chester, Ohio, Kane Smith of St. Albans, West Virginia, Cam (Joanna), Titus (Carrie), Seth (Kaila) Phalen of Ripley, West Virginia, Victoria Warden of Hurricane, West Virginia, Samantha Morgan (Nathan) of St. Albans; step great grandchildren, Jacob Moses, Mya, Eli, Asher, Amelia-Mae, Brooks and Rodrick Phalen, Bella Jude, Savannah and Austin Modrzakowski, Aubrey, Benton and Cayden Warden, Corbin Pritt and Harper Morgan; and the greatest brother-in-law anyone could want, Losie "Johnny" Browning of Rutherfordton, North Carolina.
In keeping with Warren's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no local services. A mass will be held in Pennsylvania by Father Albert at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to those who took care of Warren in the ICU at CAMC General Hospital and the employees of Hubbard Hospice House that gave special care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25311 or Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 3201 Cross Timber Road, Bldg. 4, Suite 300, Flower Mound, Texas 75028.