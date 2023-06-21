Thank you for Reading.

Warren Randolph McGraw
WEST VIRGINIA STATESMAN WARREN RANDOLPH McGRAW died at home on Flag Day, June 14, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born & bred in Wyoming County, WV where his United Methodist parents encouraged him to find ways to help people. Warren believed that our nation's founding fathers based our government on religious fundamentals rooted in good service to humanity. He filled his years with doing the best he could every day to make the world a better place for people. He lived & died a thrilling life of public service ever since he started his law career in the deep south. He worked for the DOJ in the thick of segregation. He returned home to WV & ran for office in 1968 when, as a shy young lawyer, he bravely asked his fellow Wyoming Countians -- hi, will you vote for me? He was ultimately elected to more public offices than any other West Virginian. County school board member, county prosecutor, House of Delegates member, State Senator, West Virginia Senate President, Chief Justice of the WV Supreme Court are some of the positions his constituents voted him into & trusted him to do the best he could to represent them & to do right by them. He retired on WV Day in June 2021 from his last elected position, Wyoming County Circuit Judge. He would have worked til the day he died if Parkinson's hadn't seized his body & caused him to say goodbye to the work he loved -- service to others.

A strong, outspoken, passionate leader, Warren always said and did what he thought was right, no matter the personal cost to himself. People across the state routinely expressed to him and his family that they counted on Warren and trusted Warren. He treated people the same whether they were heads of state, heads of companies, US Presidents, International and local union leaders, rank and file union members, or cousins, family, or guys or gals next door.

