WAYNE ALLEN WOODSON age 32 of Paint Creek passed away January 3, 2021.
Wayne Allen is survived by his three children; mother Trenda Estep of Paint Creek; sister Felicia (Rodney) Pomeroy of Standard and Holly McClung of Paint Creek; grandmother Evelyn Woodson of Gallagher and grandmother Doris Estep Milam of Arnett; he is also survived by his niece Marissa and Nephews Rodney and Ashton Pomeroy of Standard.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Woodson and grandfathers Garnel Woodson and Elmer Estep.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a private service and no graveside service at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com