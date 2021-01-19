WAYNE GILBERT CASTO, 90, of Nitro passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at home of natural causes.
Wayne was an Army Veteran, had worked at McAdams Monument Company and Union Carbide, Institute Plant. He was a member of Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 AF&AM, York Rite Tyrian Chapter #13, and Knights Templar Charleston Commandry #4.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Ruth Williams Casto, Father Averil B. and Mother Sarah Anna Cartmill Casto, sister Gaynel McAdams Casto, and brother Guthrie Casto.
Wayne is survived by his nephew Gilbert Casto.
There will be a graveside service with Masonic Graveside Rites at Wade Chapel Cemetery, 5619 McLane Pike, Red House, WV 25168 on Wednesday, January 20, at 1 pm.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Wayne's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com