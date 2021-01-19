WAYNE CONLEY, 87 of Red House passed away Saturday January 16, 2021 at home following a long illness. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and longtime owner and operator of Winfield Barber Shop. He was a member of Cross Creek Church and pastored several local churches in the area.
Born April 23, 1933 in Logan County he was the son of the late Billy Conley and Faye Conley Naiper. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step father, Tom Napier; brothers, Jackson Conley and Lenvile Conley; sisters, Cora Ramey, Elsa Conley and Nola Burge; great grandson, Daniel Conley and an infant sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Flora Conley; children, Terry (Teresa) Conley, Tammy (Bill) Smith and Ronnie Conley all of Red House; brother, Robert Conley of Delbarton; grandchildren, Cassie, Justin, Shawn, Eric and Brandon; great grandchildren, Braxton, Colton and Ayden. Wayne is also survived by several special nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Public visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday January 20, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Harold Landers and Pastor Nathan Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Online condolences may be sent to the Conley family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.