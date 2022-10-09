WAYNE E. HAUGEN of Sissonville, W.VA. passed away on October 2, 2022 after a long illness.
A Methodist, Navy Veteran and graduate of Electronic Technician "B" School at Treasure Island, California.
He retired from 1.B.M. as an Advanced Customer Engineer, he was a member of AF & AM #20, Scottish Rite, Beni Kedem Shrine and life member of BPOE IKS #202.
He was past president of the IBM Club, Sphinx Club, FOPA #4, Past Commander Beni Kedem Legion of Honor and Past Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Herbert H. Jarrett Order of DeMolay.
Past Member of York Rite, Moose #1444 and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents Wallace and Mildred, brother, Wallace Jr., son, Steven William and wife Janet L. Haugen.
Surviving are his daughter Lisa Ann (Joseph) Sisson of Evans, WV., granddaughters, Cindy Withrow (Jason) of Eleanor, WV and Kerry Jo Ward of Lake Charles, LA., great grandsons, Zachary S. Shreve and Devin J. Shreve, great granddaughter Lily D. Ward and daughter Lora Lawayne Adkins, grandsons Ralph (Greg) Thompson 3rd, Steven E. Adkins of Huntington, WV granddaughter Sarah E. Adkins and great-granddaughter Luna Adkins of Huntington, WV. Jeanessa Jones of Kentucky and great grandson Rylie Thompson of Lavallette, WV.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Kinder officiating. Masonic Graveside Services and Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Haugen Family.
