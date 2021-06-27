WAYNE EDWARD HAYNES, 60, of Azle, Texas, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, following a short illness.
Born September 23, 1960, in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of Estel Haynes (deceased) and Phyllis Smith.
Wayne grew up in Charleston and attended Charleston High School. He moved to Texas in 1986 where he later met his lifelong partner, Steve Boehm, in 1997.
Wayne always had a soft spot for animals and sought out work in pet stores as a teen. He liked to write poetry and short works of fiction, as well as blog about current events. Wayne had a vast network of friends across the country that he diligently kept in contact with through social media. He cared deeply for others and always promoted ideas of empathy, understanding, forgiveness, and peace in his writing.
Survivors include his partner of 24 years, Steve Boehm of Azle, Texas; mother, Phyllis Smith and stepfather, Joe Smith of Grapevine, Texas; sister, Drema (Michael) McCarty of Westerville, Ohio; niece, Sarah (Haley) McCarty and great-niece, Natalie Houlles also of Westerville, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held in West Virginia at a later date.