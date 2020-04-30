WAYNE HOWARD BRAGG JR., age 48, of Powellton, died April 26, 2020.
He was born December 31, 1971, in Charleston and was the son of Wayne "Fred" Bragg Sr. of Powellton and the late Mary Gray.
Surviving: father, Fred Bragg of Powellton; sons, Logan Bragg and Dillion, both of Kimberly; brother, William Bragg of Powellton; sister, Alisha Pike of Rand; uncles, Grady Bragg and Joe Bragg; and special thanks to Lilly Sizemore, his in home caregiver.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
A service will be held at a later time.