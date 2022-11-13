Our beloved WAYNE LEE RODGERS passed away peacefully at his home in Bluffton, SC on November 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend to many who will greatly miss him. He was born on November 12, 1947 in Charleston, WV to parents Loretta Harkins Rodgers and the late Gerald Rodgers. He is survived by his wife Debbie Lagno Rodgers; mother Loretta Harkins Rodgers; brother Neil (Kay) Rodgers; three children: Shane (Leigh Ann) Rodgers, Cullen (Kendra) Rodgers and Shelley McNair Burgess; 7 grandchildren: Ben Rodgers, Thomas Rodgers, Berkley Rodgers, Perry Rodgers, Andrew McNair, Alex McNair and Patrick McNair; 4 step children: Sandy (Jake) Allyn, Kimberly (Carey) Bandler, Raymond Bauer and Linda (Jeffrey) Faust; 6 step grandchildren: Kayla (Peter) Speith, Katherine Allyn, Lindsey Shoemaker, Madison Meyer, Henry Faust and Owen Faust.
Wayne was born and raised in Charleston, WV, where he graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He spent most of his professional career in the south as a general manager and sales representative in the home building industry. His career offered him the opportunity to relocate several times throughout Georgia, Florida and South Carolina where he made many friends that he remained close to until his passing.
His final move was to Bluffton, SC where he met the love of his life, Debbie. Wayne was Debbie's soulmate. They enjoyed 16 loving years together, many of those in retirement. They made many close friends with their neighbors in Sun City. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, loved watching golf tournaments, enjoyed cooking elaborate meals for get-togethers and was a respected grill master by all who knew him. Above all, Wayne's family was the most important thing to him.
His life will be celebrated in a private gathering of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry at hospicecarelc.org/donate are requested.