WAYNE LEON EDDS, age 74, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.
He was born June 13, 1945, in Rupert, WV, son of the late Donald and Maxine Edds. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald K. Edds.
Wayne had an impact on the lives of those he met. Family was important to him. He was a devoted husband, dad, father-in-law, brother, son, Paw-Paw and friend. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish at his camp on the Elk River.
He was a member of the Mountaineer Radio Control Flying Club with special thanks to Jim Butler for teaching him to fly and the special "Memory Plane." Wayne was an honorary member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He worked for many construction agencies, most recently for GL Ramsey, Inc., from which he retired due to injuries he suffered on the job. He was a 50-year member of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carla Ann (Canfield); daughters, Julie Roberts (Randy) and Lori Jarrell (Les); granddaughters, Kristin Dagostine (Owen), Mallory Roberts (Kyle), Marissa Roberts (Terrell); great-grandson, Luke Dagostine; brothers, Michael Edds (Jean) and Steve Edds; multiple nieces and nephews; and beloved dog nurse, Ebony.
The family will hold a gathering to celebrate Wayne's life on Sunday, June 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., with family and friends sharing memories at 2 p.m., at the pavilion shelter at Little Creek Park on the top of the hill by the soap box derby track.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Paula Myers, Pat Cathey, and Grace Shea; Best Home Medical, Co.; and HospiceCare staff: nurses, Amanda Joyce and Connie Boggs, social worker, Julie Young, and coordinator, Shawna Foster.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or www.hospice carewv.org.
