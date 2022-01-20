WAYNE T. ELLIS, 73, of Dunbar passed away on Monday, January 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. Wayne was born to Hardia and Marion Ellis in 1948 and grew up in Cheylan WV. He worked in the oil and gas industry for much of his life before changing careers and driving trucks in the chemical industry. Wayne will be remembered by family and friends alike for his love of practical jokes and laughing and everyone knew his grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, WVU and college football fan. He rarely missed any opportunity to hunt or go fishing and never missed watching a game on Saturday afternoons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, J. D Ellis and sister Carol Vickers.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Ellis, children Chris Ellis, Melissa Auricchio (Rich), Tim Ellis (Mike), Heather Childress and Austin Ellis; siblings Andrew Ellis, Fred Ellis (Nancy), Rod Ellis, June Batten (Bob) and Gayla Johnson (Brian). In addition, he is survived by his amazing grandchildren of whom he was incredibly proud: Crystal, Alyssa, Amber, Brooklyn, Hardia, Trace, Culloden, Tristan and Jaxon as well as a host of nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be scheduled at a later date