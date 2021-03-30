WAYNOKA MATTHEWS KELLEY, 97, of Yawkey went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Kelley, parents, John & Blanche Matthews, siblings, Mary Virginia Perdue Roberts, John Matthews, Samuel Matthews and Garnette Vickers.
She was a machine operator for Western Electric, Baltimore, MD, and a member of Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church, formerly Amy Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served as choir director.
Waynoka is survived by several nieces and nephews and by Sue Huffman, who was her niece and caregiver.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.