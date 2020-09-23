WENDELL LINCOLIN SPAUDLING, age 78, of South Charleston formerly of Gallagher died September 17, 2020. He was born October 20, 1941 in Livingston and was the son of the late William and Francis Compton Spaulding. He was also preceded in death by his wife Wada Spaulding.
Surviving: children Teresa Harper, Marie Clem (Buddy), Wendy Easton (Steven) and Dewayne; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Phillip Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery at Winifred and friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com