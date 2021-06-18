WESLEY DEAN ANDREWS, 32 passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 at his apartment in Huntington, WV. He was born August 26, 1988. Wes was living his best life before he moved to his better home with his Lord and Savior. At this time drug overdose is not likely.
Wes was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to all that knew him. He was a Capital High School graduate, Class of 2007 and a 2021 graduate of Marshall University, with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in his true passion Exercise Science. Wes worked at Anytime Fitness in Russell, Kentucky near Ashland, he was a personal trainer who loved the challenge of helping others meet their fitness goals. Wes's long-term goals included getting his Masters and moving to Florida. He was always working on his personal fitness and tapping into the other 60% of his capabilities. David Goggins book Can't Hurt Me was an inspiration to him, the author's life reveals we only tap into 40% of our capabilities, The 40% rule. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure as he made an impact on others.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, affectionally called (WoWo), Paul Naylor of Pinch, grandparents Jan & Larry VanPelt of Emporia, Kansas, and grandfather Ronnie Andrews of Wichita, Kansas.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Kim Andrews of Charleston; sister Blaine (Tim) Barrett of Charleston; grandmother Donna Sue Naylor of Pinch, Cheryl Andrews of Wichita, Kansas; aunt Kelly (Jerry) Holstein of Charleston; uncle, Michael Ted (Holly) Naylor of Vero Beach, Florida; nieces Alison and Aubree Barrett, nephew Alex "Tuck" Barrett, all of Charleston; life-long friend, Kyle Blank of Scott Depot; gym/workout friend Casey Colquitt of Huntington; Missy his beloved dog, and a host of family members, friends, and coaches too numerous to list.
They say there is a reason. They say time will heal Neither time or reason Will change the way we feel Gone are the days we used to share But in our hearts, you are always there The gates of memories will never close We miss you more than anybody knows Love and miss you everyday Till we meet AGAIN! A service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, WV, with Pastor Bart Hodel officiating. Interment will be Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, Big Chimney, WV.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304. On-line condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd. Elkview, WV 25071.